1,111 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

