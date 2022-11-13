15,331 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 899.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 158,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 142,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.47 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

