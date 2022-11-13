1,804 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Balchem by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Balchem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

