39,685 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 90,971 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Everbridge by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.