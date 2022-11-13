4,050 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

