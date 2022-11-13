4,128 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,533,000 after buying an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.5 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

