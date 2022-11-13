6,747 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.34 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

