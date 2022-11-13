6,750 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 57.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

