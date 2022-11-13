9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.51). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NMTR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17,757.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,061,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

