Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
AKR opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
