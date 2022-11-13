ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Down 41.4% in October

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 44.9% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Up 2.3 %

ACE Convergence Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Company Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

