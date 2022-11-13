Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the October 15th total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aclarion Price Performance
ACON opened at $0.99 on Friday. Aclarion has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98.
Aclarion Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclarion (ACON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.