Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ADXN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $8.04.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.62). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.84% and a negative return on equity of 166.17%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
