Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.62). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.84% and a negative return on equity of 166.17%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.