ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) versus Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ADTRAN and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADTRAN currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.7% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ADTRAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADTRAN and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $563.00 million 1.72 -$8.64 million ($0.64) -30.67 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.54 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Pineapple Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -5.49% 3.11% 1.94% Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38%

Summary

ADTRAN beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software. It also provides broadband customer premises solutions, ethernet switches and routers, residential gateways, cloud-based software-as-a-service management platforms, virtual wireless local area networks, Internet of Things gateways, pre-sale and post-sale technical support, and multi-gigabit mesh Wi-Fi gateways. In addition, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode-based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate and asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies. Further, it provides other access and aggregation, subscriber and experience, and traditional and other products, software, and services. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services to implement customer network solutions; and customer devices solutions into consumer, small business, and enterprise locations. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

