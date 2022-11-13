Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

