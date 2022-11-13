Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $900,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $815,000.

NYSE RMI opened at $15.85 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $83,342.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

