Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 625.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Stock Performance

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.33 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

