Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,737 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in onsemi by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

