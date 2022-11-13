Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,069 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RNP opened at $22.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

