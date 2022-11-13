Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

