Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
