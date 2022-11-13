Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.83-0.88 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on AGTI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $15.00 on Friday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
