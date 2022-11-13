Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a PE ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Air T
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
