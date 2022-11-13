Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a PE ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831. 64.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

