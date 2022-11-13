Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 million-$21.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 million.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.65 on Friday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

