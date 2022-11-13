Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

