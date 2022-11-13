Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

