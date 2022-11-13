Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) Critical Analysis

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akanda and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $40,000.00 173.53 -$8.13 million N/A N/A Upexi $24.09 million 3.59 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Akanda and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akanda and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats Akanda on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

