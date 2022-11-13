Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $325.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.66. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

