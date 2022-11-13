Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Stories

