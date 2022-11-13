AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Up 51.8% in October

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

