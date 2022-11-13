Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47.

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.