Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. 21,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 17,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

