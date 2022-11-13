Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. 21,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 17,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
