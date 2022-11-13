American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

