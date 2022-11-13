American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

