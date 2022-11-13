Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,123.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

