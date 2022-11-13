Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $79.32 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.