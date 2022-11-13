Analysts Set Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target at $68.52

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMDUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($67.70) to €66.60 ($66.60) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($65.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of AMDUF opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

