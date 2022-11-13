Analysts Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $37.86

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

