Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $150.11

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

EXP opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials



Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

