Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $45.07

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.66.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

