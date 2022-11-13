Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $21.75

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

