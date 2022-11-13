Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $21.75

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

