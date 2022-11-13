Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $69.75

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after buying an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.58. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

