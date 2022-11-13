Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 241.40

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.40 ($2.78).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.31) to GBX 169 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 213 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £884.13 million and a PE ratio of 477.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.63. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.09).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

