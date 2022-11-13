Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 34.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

