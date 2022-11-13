Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $153.71

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.