Analysts Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Target Price at $26.63

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

