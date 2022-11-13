Analyzing New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% CBL & Associates Properties -114.44% -150.35% -21.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Residential Investment and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 0.00 $772.23 million $2.26 N/A CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats CBL & Associates Properties on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

