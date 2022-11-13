Analyzing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and TSR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 17.03 -$8.20 million N/A N/A TSR $97.31 million 0.16 $6.93 million $0.47 15.45

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A TSR 1.02% 7.25% 4.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SaverOne 2014 and TSR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TSR beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

