Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of BUD stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

