Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,433 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 372,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

