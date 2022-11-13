Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.18) Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.77). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

APLS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

